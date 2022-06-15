Left Menu

Maha: Three held with stolen motorcycles and spare parts in Latur district

PTI | Latur | Updated: 15-06-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 21:52 IST
Maha: Three held with stolen motorcycles and spare parts in Latur district
Three persons were arrested and as many motorcycles and spare parts worth Rs 1 lakh were seized from them in Latur district in Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said. A crime branch officer told PTI that with the arrests, the police have cracked the motorcycle theft cases registered at the Renapur police station.

The accused are identified as Rahim Suleman Shaikh (22), Balaji Bhole (35), and Aman alias Noman Ejaz Pathan (21)- all residents of Renapur in the Latur district.

