Germany to deliver three multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine - minister

Germany will supply three MARS II multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday in Brussels, adding that the training of Ukrainian troops would begin in the coming weeks.

The weapons will come from Bundeswehr inventories, she told reporters after talks between nearly 50 countries to discuss and coordinate military assistance to Ukraine that took place on the sidelines of a NATO meeting.

The MARS II multiple rocket launcher can hit targets at a distance of more than 80 kilometres.

