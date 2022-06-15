Offensive remarks: Ex-BJP leader Jindal sends email to cops, says can't travel to Bhiwandi due to ill health

Expelled BJP functionary Naveen Kumar Jindal has sent an email to the police expressing his inability to travel to Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town for recording his statement in a case filed over his alleged controversial tweets against Prophet Mohammad, citing ''ill health and threat to life'', said a senior police officer on Wednesday.

He has sought an extension of four weeks from the police without specifying whether he will appear before them after that, he said.

The Bhiwandi police had summoned him on Wednesday to record his statement, but he did not turn up.

In his email, Jindal has cited his ''ill health and threat to life'' in travelling from Delhi to Bhiwandi in Thane district, located adjoining Mumbai, and expressed his inability to appear before the police for recording his statement, the official said.

The former BJP leader has requested the police to send him a questionnaire by email to which he would reply with the assistance of his lawyer, he said.

No decision has been taken yet on Jindal's email and the issue will be discussed by senior officials of the Thane police commissionerate, he said.

The BJP had on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet led to an outrage.

Sharma, who was summoned by the Bhiwandi police on Monday in connection with a separate case against her over the same matter, had sought four-week time to appear before the police to record her statement, an official earlier said.

Both cases have been filed on the basis of complaints lodged by some local activists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)