Gurugram jewellery showroom manager claims he received extortion call from Gangster Goldy Brar, FIR lodged

A manager of a jewellery showroom here has alleged that he received an extortion call from Canada-based Goldy Brar, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, following which an FIR has been lodged.

According to the complaint filed by Sachin Kumar, a resident of Delhi, he works at a jewellery showroom in Gold Souk Mall, Sector 43 as manager and at around 11:30 am he got the call from a 16-digit number on his mobile phone.

An FIR has been registered at Sushant Lok police station.

“The caller claimed that he is Goldy Brar from Canada. He asked about the jewellery showroom and I told him that I am the manager here. He said that we collected a lot of money and asked me to either arrange Rs 5 lakh by evening or I will be killed. I approached the police,” Kumar said.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the unknown caller under IPC sections 387 (extortion), and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) at Sushant Lok police station and the investigation assigned to the crime unit.

“Our teams are on job and I hope the accused caller will be arrested soon ”, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had taken responsibility for the sensational killing of Punjabi singer and Congress politician Sidhu Moosewala recently.

Bishnoi is also a suspect in the case.

