Jaishankar discusses cooperation in economic, security sectors with Singaporean FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan bilateral cooperation in key sectors such as economy, connectivity and security, as well as taking the India-ASEAN partnership to the next level.

The wide-ranging and comprehensive talks between Jaishankar and Balakrishnan come a day before the India-ASEAN foreign ministers' dialogue.

India is hosting the foreign ministers of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to mark the 30th anniversary of its relations with the 10-nation grouping.

''Wide ranging and comprehensive conversation with an important strategic partner,'' Jaishankar tweeted after his talks with Balakrishnan ''With FM @VivianBala of Singapore, discussed further bilateral cooperation in economic and financial, digital and green, connectivity and security sectors,'' the external affairs minister said.

As co-chairs, also spoke about taking the 30 years India-ASEAN partnership to the next level, he said.

''Exchanged perspectives on various regional and global developments. Looking forward to the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the Delhi Dialogue tomorrow,'' he added.

In an earlier tweet, Jaishankar said, ''Warm welcome to my friend FM @VivianBala of Singapore. Will have the ASEAN-India co-chair meeting and take forward our bilateral agenda''.

