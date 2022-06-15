UP school teacher held for molesting girl students

A teacher of a school in this district was arrested on the charges of molesting and threatening girl students, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Surendra Nath Tiwari said the school is located in the Dehat Kotwali police station area.

After conducting an investigation, the school administration gave an application against teacher Surendra Singh Poonia, based on which a case was registered, the SP said.

The accused teaches Class 10 students, police said.

According to the report lodged by Deputy Principal Sawan Kumar Khanna late Tuesday night, the school administration had received a complaint by some girl students of Class 10 against Hindi teacher Poonia that he used indecent words against them and touched them inappropriately on one pretext or the other.

The allegations were found to be true in an inquiry conducted by the school's internal disciplinary committee.

A case against under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (criminal use of force with intent to provoke insult) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, following which the teacher was arrested, police added.

