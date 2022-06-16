Left Menu

J'Khand govt seeks explanation from Ranchi SSP over putting up posters of violence accused

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-06-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 00:19 IST
A day after the Jharkhand Police put up posters carrying photographs of those allegedly involved in the recent violent protests in Ranchi, the state’s Home Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka on Wednesday evening sought an explanation from the SSP over the “unlawful” act.

Hours after putting up the posters on Tuesday, police had taken them down from various parts of the state capital, citing ''technical flaws''.

''This is not lawful and is against the order dated March 9, 2020 passed by Hon'ble High Court, Allahabad…,'' the letter by Ekka, the Principal Secretary, Home, Jail and Disaster Management Department, said.

Protests had erupted in Ranchi on June 10 over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, which claimed two lives and left two dozen people injured.

