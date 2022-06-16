Brazilian police say suspect confessed to killing UK journalist, led to remains

A suspect has confessed to killing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, leading investigators to a site where human remains were dug up, federal police detective Eduardo Fontes told journalists on Wednesday.

Fontes added that police would work with Interpol to confirm the identity of the bodies, and additional arrests are still possible in the case.

