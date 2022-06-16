Left Menu

Girl, 7, molested in north Delhi's Wazirabad

Girl, 7, molested in north Delhi's Wazirabad
A seven-year-old girl was allegedly molested in north Delhi's Wazirabad area by her neighbor, police said on Thursday. According to police, an incident was reported to them Tuesday around 9 pm about a child's molestation in the Wazirabad area. Police reached the spot and spoke to the victim, who alleged that she was molested by her neighbor around 4 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. The accused, 32, a native of Bihar, ran away from the spot after molesting the child, but was arrested the same night later, they said. The victim was medically examined at Aruna Asaf Ali hospital, police said. On the basis of the complaint and medical examination, a case under sections 323 (causing hurt), 354 (outraging woman's modesty) and 354-B (assaulting a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and section 8 of the POCSO Act was registered at Wazirabad Police Station, the DCP said. The accused was sent to judicial custody for 14 days, police added.

