UP police constable killed after truck hits his bike
A 34-year-old constable was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Sadar Bazar area here, police said on Thursday.
Prashant Baghel, a native of Etawah, was posted in the surveillance cell, Superintendent of Police (city) Martand Prakash Singh said.
''He was returning to his room on Wednesday night when the accident happened near the Methodist Church on Sadar Road,'' the SP said.
He died on the spot due to a head injury, Singh said, adding the truck driver fled after the accident.
His body was sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.
Baghel joined the force in 2011, they said.
