Left Menu

UP police constable killed after truck hits his bike

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 16-06-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 12:27 IST
UP police constable killed after truck hits his bike
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old constable was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Sadar Bazar area here, police said on Thursday.

Prashant Baghel, a native of Etawah, was posted in the surveillance cell, Superintendent of Police (city) Martand Prakash Singh said.

''He was returning to his room on Wednesday night when the accident happened near the Methodist Church on Sadar Road,'' the SP said.

He died on the spot due to a head injury, Singh said, adding the truck driver fled after the accident.

His body was sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

Baghel joined the force in 2011, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022