Lawyer for Kevin Spacey tells UK court his client denies sex assault charges

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 15:13 IST
Lawyer for Kevin Spacey tells UK court his client denies sex assault charges
Kevin Spacey Image Credit: Flickr
A lawyer for Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey said he strenuously denies any criminality as he appeared at a British court on Thursday to face allegations of sex offenses.

Spacey is accused of five offenses: four counts of sexual assault, and a further charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Prosecutors say Spacey forced a man to have oral sex.

"Mr Spacey strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case," his lawyer Patrick Gibbs said.

