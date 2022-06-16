Lawyer for Kevin Spacey tells UK court his client denies sex assault charges

A lawyer for Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey said he strenuously denies any criminality as he appeared at a British court on Thursday to face allegations of sex offenses.

Spacey is accused of five offenses: four counts of sexual assault, and a further charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Prosecutors say Spacey forced a man to have oral sex.

"Mr Spacey strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case," his lawyer Patrick Gibbs said.

