Russia says ready for peace talks, blames Kyiv for stalling - Interfax
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 16-06-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 15:27 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's chief negotiator said on Thursday that Moscow was ready to restart peace talks with Ukraine, but had yet to receive a response to its latest proposals, the Interfax news agency reported.
Since intermittent talks between the two sides were held in March, including a high-profile meeting of delegations in Istanbul, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have stalled.
Russia's lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said on Thursday that Kyiv was to blame for the lack of progress, Interfax reported.
