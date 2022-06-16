Left Menu

Russia says ready for peace talks, blames Kyiv for stalling - Interfax

Updated: 16-06-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 15:27 IST
Russia's chief negotiator said on Thursday that Moscow was ready to restart peace talks with Ukraine, but had yet to receive a response to its latest proposals, the Interfax news agency reported.

Since intermittent talks between the two sides were held in March, including a high-profile meeting of delegations in Istanbul, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have stalled.

Russia's lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said on Thursday that Kyiv was to blame for the lack of progress, Interfax reported.

