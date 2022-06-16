Left Menu

Maha: Two held within 12 hours of murder-theft at factory in Thane district

The incident took place in Dombivili town of the district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, senior inspector Shekhar Bagde of Manpada police station said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-06-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police have arrested two persons for murder and theft at a factory within 12 hours of the crime in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday. The incident took place in Dombivili town of the district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, senior inspector Shekhar Badge of Manpada police station said. The accused allegedly entered the premises around 2 am on Wednesday and attacked security guard Gyanbahadur Gurum (64) with an iron rod and killed him. They snatched the keys of the factory from him and decamped with scrap materials worth Rs 1.5 lakh, the official said.

They later sold the stolen materials to a scrap dealer for Rs 10,000, he said.

On examining the CCTV footage from the site, the police team spotted three men exiting the factory and fleeing in an autorickshaw. The police noticed a torn banner advertising wedding services behind the vehicle, the official said.

The police checked all such autorickshaws in Kalyan and Dombivili and spotted one with a torn banner and zeroed in on two of the accused, auto driver Tony Thomas D'silva alias Shiva Soma Hilam (30) and Firoz Ismail Khan (30), he said.

A manhunt has been launched for the third accused who is at large, the official said, adding that the stolen materials have been recovered.

