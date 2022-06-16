Gutka seized in Bhiwandi

Gutka and other banned tobacco products worth Rs over 7 lakh were seized in Bhiwandi in the district earlier this week, police said on Thursday. Gutka or scented tobacco mix is banned in Maharashtra.

Bhiwandi police raided a building in Bagi Firdos area and seized gutka and other banned tobacco products worth Rs 7,06,952, said an official.

A case has been registered against the owner of the premises, Abdulla Hisamuddin Khan, he added. No arrest has been made.

