Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Russia to delay some climate projects, but will stay in Paris accord - Deputy PM

Abramchenko told Reuters that Russia plans to harvest around 130 million tonnes of grain in 2023, on par with current year, while the government has no plans to change grain export duty. Abramchenko said that the government does not plan to alter grain exports tax formula.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 17:16 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Russia to delay some climate projects, but will stay in Paris accord - Deputy PM
Viktoria Abramchenko Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said on Thursday that Russia will have to delay the implementation of some climate-related projects due to restrictions on supplies of foreign equipment, but will stay in the Paris climate accord. Abramchenko told Reuters that Russia plans to harvest around 130 million tonnes of grain in 2023, on par with the current year, while the government has no plans to change grain export duty.

Abramchenko said that the government does not plan to alter the grain export tax formula. She also denied accusations that Russia was transporting grain from the territories in Ukraine, which it now controls following the start of what it calls a "special military operation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022