Left Menu

Even govt lands have been grabbed by fraudsters: Goa CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 17:45 IST
Even govt lands have been grabbed by fraudsters: Goa CM
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Even government lands have been sold off or acquired fraudulently by the land mafia in the state, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

A day before, the state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe land grabbing matters.

Police have received many complaints of fraudulent sales of land and even government lands have been grabbed in this way, Sawant told reporters.

The Archaeology department and Registration department have also lodged complaints of fraudulent land transactions, he added.

The problem of land grabbing and illegal transfers is acute in the coastal area where the demand for real estate is very high, the CM noted.

Around 70 cases of land grabbing would be handed over to the SIT, he said.

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
4
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022