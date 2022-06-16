3 district SPs shifted in AP IPS reshuffle

Left Menu

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 18:03 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday replaced the Superintendent of Police of Konaseema, K S S V Subba Reddy, in the aftermath of the recent arson in headquarters town Amalapuramu, over the renaming of the district.

Though there were no casualties in the arson, the houses of state Transport Minister P Viswarupu and ruling YSR Congress MLA P Satish were torched along with some buses and other public and private properties.

Some close followers of the minister and activists of YSRC, TDP, BJP and Jana Sena were arrested in connection with the Konaseema violence.

Incidentally, the SP Subba Reddy also sustained injuries in stone pelting by the mob in Amalapuram.

Kurnool SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy has been posted as the new SP of Konaseema, while Subba Reddy has been shifted to the AP Special Police Battalion in Mangalagiri as its Commandant.

The government also transferred the SP of Krishna, Siddharth Kaushal, and posted him to Kurnool.

P Joshua, currently serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) in Vijayawada, has been made the new SP of Krishna.

Vishal Gunni has been posted as DCP (Law and Order), Vijayawada, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma.

