Germany not nervous about possible euro fragmentation, finance minister says
Reuters | Luxembourg | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 18:32 IST
Country:
- Luxembourg
Germany is not concerned about a possible fragmentation in the euro area because of rising interest rates on government bonds, its finance minister Christian Lindner said on Thursday before a meeting with other euro zone finance ministers.
"There is no need to get nervous at the moment", Lindner said upon his arrival for the meeting in Luxembourg.
