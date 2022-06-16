Left Menu

Assam man held for creating fake Facebook account of woman over monetary dispute

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Locked in a monetary dispute with a woman, a man hailing from Assam allegedly created her fake account on Facebook and uploaded her semi-nude pictures along with phone number, a police official said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old man, identified as Romanush Bezamin Lakara, was arrested on Tuesday after the woman lodged a complaint with the Mumbai police, he said.

According to an official of the Vanrai police station, where the complaint was lodged, the man and the woman knew each other well and came to Mumbai from Assam last month in search of jobs.

The woman eventually secured a job and after a month, when she got her salary, Lakara, who was unemployed, asked her to handover the entire pay to him, the official said.

When the victim refused to meet his demand, the accused threatened her, saying he will defame her on social media platforms, he said.

Later, Lakara created a fake Facebook ID with the victim name's and uploaded her semi-nude pictures which he had somehow managed to obtain, the official said.

When the woman came to know about the social media account, she lodged a complaint after which the police swung into action and nabbed the accused from Dadar, he said.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 385 (extortion) and stalking, and also provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

After his arrest, Lakara was produced before a local court which sent him in two-day police custody, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

