Pan Naga Hoho still in incubation stage, no speculations needed: NSCN(IM)

The NSCN(IM) on Thursday asked people to refrain from speculating on the concept of Pan Naga Hoho (PNH), a proposed umbrella body of all Nagas irrespective of where they live, as it is “still in incubation stage”. The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), which is holding peace talks with the government for over two decades, said in a statement that PNH is of critical importance for the Nagas and it cannot be processed in a hurry.

The statement came amid discussions by a section of the people about the power of the PNH chairman.

“The irony is that PNH is a topic that does not warrant wild speculation…. PNH is still in incubation stage and one need not go for panic reaction,” it said.

However, the NSCN(IM) asserted that PNH would not undermine any democratic political institution as perceived by some quarters. When the PNH is accepted ''by NSCN taking into consideration the necessity to have such umbrella set up for the larger unity and welfares of the Nagas living in different regions, passed through the critical stage of political scrutiny it would naturally come out in the open,” the NSCN(IM) said.

The PNH when concretised will take into account the social, cultural, literature, identity and interests of the Nagas, the statement said.

“Till then, the less fuss made about it the better,” it said claiming “Things are moving too slow.” The union government has been holding two separate parleys with the NSCN(IM) since 1997 and Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) comprising of seven organizations since 2017.

The Centre signed a framework agreement with the NSCN(IM) on August 3, 2015, and also entered into an agreed position with NNPGs in December 2017.

However, the final solution is yet to see the light of the day mainly because of the unwillingness of the Centre to accept the NSCN(IM)’s persistent demand for a separate flag and constitution. The government is not willing to accept the demands probably because it had abrogated Article 370 which gave a separate status to Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)