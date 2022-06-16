Leaders pledge arms and EU path for Ukraine in Kyiv visit
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 16-06-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 19:56 IST
Four European Union leaders say they support fast-tracking Ukraine becoming an official candidate to join the bloc.
That came as the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania visited Kyiv on Thursday.
French President Emmanuel Macron told a news conference that the leaders ''are doing everything so that Ukraine alone can decide its fate.” Macron also promised six more powerful truck-mounted artillery guns.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
