U'khand: Peaceful protest in Pithoragarh against ‘Agnipath’ scheme

Many youths held a peaceful protest here on Thursday opposing ‘agnipath’, a short-term armed forces recruitment scheme launched by the Centre, saying it will deprive them of the full-time employment avenue.

''The Modi government is taking away only employment opportunity available to the youths in the hills. Apart from joining the army, youths in the hills had no other whole time employment avenue available to them as agriculture is no longer a viable option and there are no industries,'' said Manish Chand, a youth from Bisabajer village participating in the protest.

The protest was held peacefully at Siltham Chowk but it led to a brief traffic jam on Wadda, Munsiyari, Dharchula routes, Pithoragarh SDM Sundar Singh said.

However, the traffic disruption was brief as the protesting youths left for the collectorate to submit a memorandum.

The youths demanded that the government should first conduct the written examination for army recruitment that has been pending for the past two years.

They also demanded cancellation of the Agnipath scheme.

''Seventy-five per cent of the recruited youths will become unemployed after four years. It will increase unemployment manifold in the hills. It may also lead to increased crime rate in the hills and disruption of peace,'' said Rishendra Singh Mahar, a student leader.

