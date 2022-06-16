Left Menu

Zelenskiy says European leaders' visit shows Ukrainians are not alone

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a visit to Kyiv on Thursday by four European leaders showed his country was not alone in its struggle against Russia's invasion.

"Ukrainians today are on the frontline of the fight against Russian attacks. But they're not alone. And this is confirmed by today's visit of Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz, Mario Draghi and Klaus Iohannis to Kyiv," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

