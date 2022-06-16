Three militants killed in south Kashmir

Three unidentified militants were on Thursday killed in two gunbattles with security forces in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Giving details, a police spokesman said security forces launched an anti-militancy operation on Tuesday in the Mishipora area of Kulgam, following information of ultras there.

After initial exchange of firing with security forces, militants managed to move location within the general area of Mishipora, he said.

However, security forces maintained the cordon and continued the search operation which resulted in a fresh firefight on Thursday, leading to the killing of two ultras, the spokesman.

The operation is in progress, a police official said.

Another encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Hangalgund area of neighbouring Anantnag district in south Kashmir, the spokesman said.

One militant was killed in the operation, which is still going on, he said.

