Left Menu

Agnipath scheme reform in right direction: Congress' Manish Tewari

Reality is India needs a younger armed force with lighter human footprint savvy on technology, equipped with state of art weaponry.Armed forces of Union shouldnt be an employment guarantee programme, he also said in a tweet.The remarks are at variance with his party, which has criticised the government over the scheme and has demanded that it should be kept in abeyance and the next step should be taken after holding wider consultations with experts and others.Under the scheme, youths between the ages of 17 and a half and 21 years will be inducted into the three services.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 21:37 IST
Agnipath scheme reform in right direction: Congress' Manish Tewari
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and MP Manish Tewari on Thursday said the new Agnipath scheme is a much-needed reform in the right direction while noting that the armed forces should not be an employment guarantee programme.

The government on Tuesday unveiled the scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis, in a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process.

''This is a reform which is much-needed and is a reform in the right direction,'' Tewari said.

''I do empathise with youth who have concerns over Agnipath recruitment Process. Reality is India needs a younger armed force with lighter human footprint savvy on technology, equipped with state of art weaponry.

''Armed forces of Union shouldn't be an employment guarantee programme,'' he also said in a tweet.

The remarks are at variance with his party, which has criticised the government over the scheme and has demanded that it should be kept in abeyance and the next step should be taken after holding wider consultations with experts and others.

Under the scheme, youths between the ages of 17 and a half and 21 years will be inducted into the three services. After completion of the four-year tenure, the scheme provides for retaining 25 per cent of the recruits for regular service.

The government has said the new model will not only bring in new capabilities to the armed forces but will also open up avenues for the youth in the private sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
4
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022