Bill in US Congress to provide resources to support India's transition to clean energy

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2022 04:53 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 04:53 IST
Two influential American lawmakers have introduced a bill in the US Congress to provide resources to support India's transition to clean energy.

The Prioritizing Clean Energy and Climate Cooperation with India Act, introduced by Congressmen Scott Peters and Ami Bera, proposes to establish the US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership to serve as the primary forum for cooperation on clean energy technologies.

Bera is Chair of House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Nonproliferation.

The bill seeks to promote US-India partnerships in research and innovation for clean energy technologies, provide technical assistance for grid improvement and energy efficiency in India, and provide incentives for the creation of new renewable energy sources in India.

Among other things, it requires the US Agency for International Development to cooperate with the Indian government to integrate climate change risk reduction and resiliency strategies in India.

“Without international collaboration, we do not stand a chance to fight climate change,” Peters said, adding that the current challenges in India highlight how targeted investments in research and clean technologies to mitigate climate change can deepen its ties with partners like India, foster a global transition to sustainable energy, and solidify the US as a leader in the clean energy revolution.

“As the world's oldest and largest democracies, the United States and India have the opportunity to strengthen our clean energy partnership and jointly combat the shared threat of climate change,” said Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera.

“This legislation will establish the US-India Climate and Clean Energy Partnership to promote bilateral cooperation on clean energy technologies and enhance current efforts to increase Indian citizens’ access to the electrical grid. I am proud to work with my good friend Representative Peters to further strengthen our relationship with India,” he said.

