Fake call centre busted in Kolkata, 12 held

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 11:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A fake call center was busted in the city's Tollygunge area and 12 people were arrested for allegedly defrauding US citizens of crores of rupees by offering to sell them various products and services, a senior police officer said. A team of Kolkata Police's anti-rowdy section on Thursday night raided a multi-story building in the Regent Park police station area, where the call center was operational, and nabbed its owner and 11 others, he said.

Several laptops, hard disk drives, 12 mobile phones and some documents have been seized from the office during the raid.

''We have sealed the office and a probe into the matter is underway,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

