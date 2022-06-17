Left Menu

CBI files case against Gehlot's brother, 17 others in fertilizer scam, conducts raids

The CBI has registered a case related to the alleged diversion of fertilizers meant for farmers against Agrasen Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother, and 14 others, and carried out searches at his Jodhpur home and 16 other locations in three state, officials said on Friday. The CBI has named 15 persons, including Gehlot, and entities as accused in the FIR, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 12:52 IST
CBI files case against Gehlot's brother, 17 others in fertilizer scam, conducts raids
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has registered a case related to the alleged diversion of fertilizers meant for farmers against Agrasen Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother, and 14 others, and carried out searches at his Jodhpur home and 16 other locations in three state, officials said on Friday.

The CBI has named 15 persons, including Gehlot, and entities as accused in the FIR, they said. Over 60 officials of the CBI swooped down at over 17 locations in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and West Bengal to carry out searches in connection with the case, they said. A team of CBI officials also reached Agrasen Gehlot's residence in Mandore, Jodhpur, to conduct searches. The officials said the search operation can be expanded if the agency finds any new material related to the case.

The case relates to alleged corruption in the import of muriatic potash (MOP), also known as potassium chloride, which was to be distributed to farmers at around 80 percent subsidy offered by the government, the CBI has said.

The MOP imported for distribution among farmers was allegedly repackaged as industrial salt fluorspar and exported to southeast Asian countries, Saudi Arabia and other markets, the agency alleged. The subsidy offered by the government was claimed by accused persons through sham transactions, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022