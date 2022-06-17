Left Menu

Agnipath scheme: More protests in Haryana, Jind-Bathinda railway track blocked

More protests broke out in Haryana for the second day on Friday against the Centres Agnipath scheme, with some youths burning tyres and several others squatting on rail tracks in Narwana and blocking the Jind-Bathinda track, officials said.In Rohtak, the protesting youth burnt tyres, while over 40 youths were rounded up in Ballabgarh for resorting to stone pelting at vehicles on NH 19.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-06-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 13:36 IST
Agnipath scheme: More protests in Haryana, Jind-Bathinda railway track blocked
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

More protests broke out in Haryana for the second day on Friday against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, with some youths burning tyres and several others squatting on rail tracks in Narwana and blocking the Jind-Bathinda track, officials said.

In Rohtak, the protesting youth burnt tyres, while over 40 youths were rounded up in Ballabgarh for resorting to stone pelting at vehicles on NH 19. The protestors, who were mainly college students, shouted slogans against the Agnipath scheme and resorted to stone-pelting near Anaj Mandi, police said, adding mild lathicharge was used on them. A company of the Indian Reserve Battalion has been requisitioned from Rewari to ensure law and order, they said.

Meanwhile, police have booked over 1,000 people for the violence on Thursday in the Palwal district.

Three separate FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence. While two FIRs have been registered in the Palwal subdivision, one has been registered in Hodal subdivision, they said. A spokesperson of the police department said 80 youths have been booked by their names while another 950 are yet to be identified. An official said that verification and identification of all the accused from video clippings and CCTV footage were being done. He did not divulge further information.

Following the violent protests in Palwal, the Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours in the Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad district as a precautionary measure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022