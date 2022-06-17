UK gov't approves extradition of Assange; appeal possible
It follows a British court ruling that he could be sent to the U.S.The decision is a big moment in Assanges years-long battle to avoid being sent to the U.S. Assange has 14 days to appeal.
PTI | London | Updated: 17-06-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 14:59 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government has approved the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges.
The government said Friday that Home Secretary Priti Patel had signed the extradition order. It follows a British court ruling that he could be sent to the U.S.
The decision is a big moment in Assange's years-long battle to avoid being sent to the U.S. — though not necessarily the end of the tale. Assange has 14 days to appeal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Priti Patel
- Assange
- Home
- United States
- Julian Assange
- British
- WikiLeaks
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Further investment in housing to build new homes for whānau
Over 50 injured in fire at Alzheimer home in Czech Republic
Vanbros and the changing face of Indian luxury homes
Fear-stricken govt employees carry out march in Jammu, demand transfer to home districts
CBI files charge sheet against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and others in Rs 100-crore bribery case: Officials.