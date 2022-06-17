Govt reconstitutes committee to examine representation of officials sacked for alleged corruption

Chemical and Petrochemicals Secretary Arti Ahuja will now be part of a committee to examine the representation of officials sacked for alleged inefficiency or corruption from the government service, according to a personnel ministry order.

The three-member panel has been reconstituted by the ministry.

Ahuja has been appointed in place of Leena Nandan, Secretary of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Similarly, Puneet Kansal, Joint Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat has replaced Ashutosh Jindal, Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat in the panel.

One member nominated by the cadre controlling authority (under whose administrative control the alleged corrupt officials come) will also be part of the panel, the order issued on Wednesday to all secretaries of central government departments said.

The committee examines the representation of employees who are sacked under Fundamental Rule (FR) 56 (J), (I) and Rule 48 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules 1972.

Both the provisions allow the government to examine the cases of government employees who can be sacked in public interest for being allegedly corrupt or inefficient.

