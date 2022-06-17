83 arrested for creating 'nuisance' during welcome rally for bailed criminal

Left Menu

Eighty-three people have been arrested for allegedly creating public nuisance and hooliganism during a welcome rally for a criminal in Delhi Cantonment area, police said on Friday. Ahmads supporters were caught amid their rally creating public nuisance and hooliganism, Deputy Commissioner of Police southwest Manoj C said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 15:22 IST
Eighty-three people have been arrested for allegedly creating public nuisance and hooliganism during a welcome rally for a criminal in the Delhi Cantonment area, police said on Friday. According to police, Abid Ahmad (37), a resident of Tughlakabad Extension and a criminal of Govindpuri police station, was released on Thursday from Tihar Jail on bail in a case. Police received input that many notorious associates and criminals will be receiving him and taking out a 'show off parade' via the Delhi Cantonment area. Ahmad's supporters were caught amid their rally creating public nuisance and hooliganism, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said. The revelers were intercepted at Kirby Palace picket around 10.30 pm. Nineteen four-wheelers and two two-wheelers were impounded and 83 people were arrested, besides one juvenile, who was later released, the DCP said. Among those arrested, 33 have previous criminal involvement in cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and Arms Act, police said.

