Congo soldier shot dead after firing on Rwanda border police - sources

Rwandan police on Friday shot dead a Congolese soldier who crossed the border and fired at Rwandan border security, a senior diplomat and a local security source said, in a clash near an area where the Congolese army is fighting rebels. Tensions between the Central African neighbours have risen in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo amid a fresh offensive by the M23 rebel group that Congo accuses Rwanda of backing. Rwanda denies it supports the group.

A Congolese soldier armed with an AK-47 unexpectedly crossed into Rwanda and fired rounds at border security and injured one guard before he was shot dead, a Rwandan diplomatic source told Reuters. The shootout took place at the Petite Barriere border post in the eastern city of Goma, around 55 km (34 miles) from the town of Bunagana that fell into M23 hands this week.

A senior Congolese security official stationed at the border, who did not wish to be named, confirmed the incident and said the soldier's body was still on Rwandan soil. Rwanda army spokesman Ronald Rwivanga said the police would issue a statement on the incident. A Congolese government official said he had heard about the incident, but could not comment as he was waiting for more details.

The M23 has been waging its most sustained offensive in Congo's eastern borderlands since capturing vast swathes of territory in 2012-2013. Congo accuses Rwanda of actively supporting the group, but Rwanda denies this and in turn accuses Congo of fighting alongside the FDLR, an armed group run by ethnic Hutus who fled Rwanda after taking part in the 1994 genocide.

Both sides have accused each other of firing rockets across their shared border. Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday called for the immediate deployment of a new regional military force to try to stop rebel violence in the region.

