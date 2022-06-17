Left Menu

Russia says Ukraine's EU candidacy "requires our attention"

The Kremlin said on Friday that it was closely following Ukraine's efforts to become a member of the European Union, especially in the light of increased defense cooperation within the EU. The European Commission recommended on Friday that the EU designate Ukraine and Moldova as candidates for membership, with a third former Soviet republic, Georgia, being asked to meet certain conditions before being granted the same status.

The Kremlin said on Friday that it was closely following Ukraine's efforts to become a member of the European Union, especially in the light of increased defense cooperation within the EU. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the issue "requires our heightened attention because we are all aware of the intensification of discussions in Europe on the subject of strengthening the defense component of the EU".

"There are various transformations that we are observing in the most careful way," he told a telephone briefing with journalists. The European Commission recommended on Friday that the EU designate Ukraine and Moldova as candidates for membership, with a third former Soviet republic, Georgia, being asked to meet certain conditions before being granted the same status.

