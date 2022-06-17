Left Menu

EU says Georgia has to meet conditions before becoming membership candidate

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-06-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 16:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Georgia needs to meet certain conditions before it can be granted the status of European Union membership candidate, the European Commission said on Friday. "It should be granted candidate status once a number of priorities have been addressed," the Commission said in a statement.

"To succeed, the country must now come together politically, to design a clear path towards structural reform and the European Union - a path that concretely sets out the necessary reforms, brings on board civil society, and benefits from broad political support," the president of the bloc's executive, Ursula von der Leyen, told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

