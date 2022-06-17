Putin's St Petersburg speech postponed by an hour after cyberattack

The Kremlin said on Friday that the St Petersburg International Economic Forum had suffered from a "denial of service" cyber attack on its accreditation system, forcing Russian President Vladimir Putin to delay a scheduled address by one hour.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters that the cyber attack had begun on Thursday and disabled the forum's guest accreditation and admission system, leading to a host of problems with access. He said specialists were working to fix the problem, and that Putin's keynote address had been moved back to 3 p.m. (1200 GMT).

