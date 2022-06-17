Moldova expects EU leaders to approve its EU candidate status -president
Moldova welcomed a European Commission recommendation to grant it EU candidate status, which it expects EU leaders to approve next week, the country's president said on Friday.
"The recommendation is based on the understanding that our country would put more efforts in such key areas as justice reform, fight against corruption, public administration and human rights," Maia Sandu said.
