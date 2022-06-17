Wife of WikiLeaks founder Assange says: "We're going to fight"
Stella Assange, the wife of Wikileaks founder Julian, said on Friday that she would appeal Britain's decision to approve his extradition to the United States to face criminal charges.
"We're going to fight this. We're going to use every appeal avenue," she told reporters.
"I'm going to spend every waking hour fighting for Julian until he is free, until justice is served."
