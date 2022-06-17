Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 17:33 IST
Wife of WikiLeaks founder Assange says: "We're going to fight"
WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Stella Assange, the wife of Wikileaks founder Julian, said on Friday that she would appeal Britain's decision to approve his extradition to the United States to face criminal charges.

"We're going to fight this. We're going to use every appeal avenue," she told reporters.

"I'm going to spend every waking hour fighting for Julian until he is free, until justice is served."

