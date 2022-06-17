U.S. supports Philippines in South China Sea, State Department says
Updated: 17-06-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 17:48 IST
The United States supports the Philippines in calling on China "to end its provocative actions and respect international law in the South China Sea," the State Department said in a statement on Friday.
The Philippines last week lodged a new diplomatic protest against China's maritime activities within Manila's 200-mile exclusive economic zone.
