U.S. FDA authorizes COVID vaccines for youngest children
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 18:27 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized two COVID-19 vaccines for millions of the youngest American children.
The agency authorized Moderna Inc's shot for children aged 6 months to 17 years old, and Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years of age.
