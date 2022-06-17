Putin says EU has lost 'political sovereignty', slams economic policies

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday the European Union had lost its "political sovereignty", in a combative speech at Russia's flagship annual economic forum.

He said the EU had started down a track that would lead to radicalism and changeover of elites, as he criticised the EU's economic policies such as "printing money" to address high inflation and inequality.

He also attacked the West for blaming him personally for its economic troubles, and said Russia's actions in Ukraine - which Moscow calls a "special military operation" - had nothing to do with high inflation in developed countries.

