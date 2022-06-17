Left Menu

Putin says EU has lost 'political sovereignty', slams economic policies

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 18:42 IST
Putin says EU has lost 'political sovereignty', slams economic policies

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday the European Union had lost its "political sovereignty", in a combative speech at Russia's flagship annual economic forum.

He said the EU had started down a track that would lead to radicalism and changeover of elites, as he criticised the EU's economic policies such as "printing money" to address high inflation and inequality.

He also attacked the West for blaming him personally for its economic troubles, and said Russia's actions in Ukraine - which Moscow calls a "special military operation" - had nothing to do with high inflation in developed countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022