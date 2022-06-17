Putin says sanctions 'blitzkrieg' never had a chance of succeeding
Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 18:45 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday that a sanctions "blitzkrieg" against Moscow had never had any chance of succeeding. Western allies led by the European Union and the United States have imposed the most severe economic sanctions that any nation has faced in modern history since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Putin said the EU could lose more than $400 billion due to the sanctions, which he said would rebound on those who had imposed them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- European Union
- Putin
- Vladimir Putin
- United States
- Ukraine
- Moscow
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer great Pelé urges Putin to stop war in Ukraine
World News Roundup: China 'firmly' opposes the U.S.-Taiwan trade initiative; Kremlin confirms Reuters report that Yeltsin son-in-law quit as Putin advisor and more
Kremlin confirms Reuters report that Yeltsin son-in-law quit as Putin advisor
U.S. targets Russian yachts, cellist linked to Putin over Ukraine war
Chess-Putin gives award to grandmaster banned for backing Ukraine invasion