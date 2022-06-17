Left Menu

Canada seeks to hold criminally responsible some extremely intoxicated people harming others

According to a government briefing deck, the bill is meant to provide criminal liability for "extremely intoxicated violence" in a way that complies with Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms. In May, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that defendants accused of violent crimes such as homicide and sexual assault can use self-induced extreme intoxication as a defense, striking down a federal law supported by women's advocacy groups.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 23:26 IST
Canada seeks to hold criminally responsible some extremely intoxicated people harming others

Canada's federal government introduced a bill on Friday to hold people criminally responsible if they harm someone else while extremely intoxicated if the self-induced intoxication was criminally negligent after a Supreme Court ruling last month said people could claim extreme intoxication as a defence.

Under the bill, a person can be found to have committed an offence even if they were extremely intoxicated at the time if a court finds there was an objectively foreseeable risk that consuming the substance could cause extreme intoxication and lead the person to harm someone. According to a government briefing deck, the bill is meant to provide criminal liability for "extremely intoxicated violence" in a way that complies with Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In May, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that defendants accused of violent crimes such as homicide and sexual assault can use self-induced extreme intoxication as a defense, striking down a federal law supported by women's advocacy groups. The court said a 1995 law that prohibits the defense was unconstitutional and violated Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

At issue was whether defendants accused of a violent crime in a criminal court can raise extreme intoxication - known as "non-mental disorder automatism" - as a defense.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit Friday

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA-Warriors' Curry wins his first Finals MVP award; NBA-Warriors relish 'most unlikely' championship of a dynasty run and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA-Warriors' Curry wins his first Finals MVP award; NB...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022