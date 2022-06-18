UK's Patel calls ECHR decision to block Rwanda deportations 'scandalous' -The Telegraph
Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2022 02:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 02:54 IST
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel called the European Convention on Human Rights' decision to ground the UK's first deportation flight to Rwanda “scandalous," The Telegraph reported on Friday.
"The opaque way this court has operated is scandalous," she said, according to The Telegraph.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rwanda
- Telegraph
- Priti Patel
Advertisement