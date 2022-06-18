Left Menu

UK's Patel calls ECHR decision to block Rwanda deportations 'scandalous' -The Telegraph

UK's Patel calls ECHR decision to block Rwanda deportations 'scandalous' -The Telegraph

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel called the European Convention on Human Rights' decision to ground the UK's first deportation flight to Rwanda “scandalous," The Telegraph reported on Friday.

"The opaque way this court has operated is scandalous," she said, according to The Telegraph.

