Police officer shot dead in J-K's Pulwama
RA police officer was shot dead by terrorists while working in his paddy fields near his home in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Saturday.
"Dead body of Farooq Ah Mir of Samboora Si(M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary #investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by #terrorists using a pistol,'' Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.
