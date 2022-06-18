Left Menu

The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly making an inflammatory speech and instigating youths protesting against the Agnipath Scheme here, officials said on Saturday.Police said Surender Sharma alias Fauji made the alleged speech Friday morning to a gathering of 50-60 agitators during the protest near the gate of the MCD office in Baba Haridas Nagar.The youths were shouting slogans to press for the withdrawal of the newly announced Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces on a contractual basis for four years.

Delhi Police arrests man for 'instigating' Agnipath protesters in Delhi
The youths were shouting slogans to press for the withdrawal of the newly announced Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces on a contractual basis for four years. The protesters were moved to one side of the road so that the traffic movement was not disturbed, a senior police officer said, adding they were later asked to disperse peacefully. Later, Sharma, a resident of Asalatpur Khawad village near Daulatpur, joined the protest and started to ''instigate'' the agitators through his inflammatory speech. He also got into a scuffle with the police personnel there, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said. A total of 18 protesters were detained at the spot and they were booked under preventive action, police said. An FIR under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) was registered Friday against Sharma, the DCP said. He has been arrested, the officer said.

