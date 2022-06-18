Left Menu

Violence not solution; gather correct information, get doubts on Agnipath Scheme clarified: IAF chief to protesters

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Saturday termed the Central government's decision to reserve vacancies for Agniveers in CAPFs and Assam Rifles as a "very positive step" and asked the protesting youth to gather 'correct information' and get their doubts about the scheme clarified instead of resorting to violence.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Saturday termed the Central government's decision to reserve vacancies for Agniveers in CAPFs and Assam Rifles as a "very positive step" and asked the protesting youth to gather 'correct information' and get their doubts about the scheme clarified instead of resorting to violence. "It's a very positive step. This is one assurance that the people, who are going to leave services after four years of tenure, were waiting for this. I'm sure that this will be followed by many other such announcements and will definitely assuage issues that have been brought up by youth," said Chaudhari.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday announced that 'Agniveers' will be absorbed into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles at the end of their four-year term in the army. MHA also announced three years of age relaxation, beyond the upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

For the first batch of Agniveers, age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the upper age limit. Speaking about the protests, he said, "Resorting to violence and arson is not a solution. If they have doubts, there are military stations, Air Force bases, and Naval bases around. They can go to them, get their doubts clarified."

"What they need to do now is to get hold of the correct information, understand the scheme in its entirety. They'll themselves see the advantage and benefits of the scheme. I am sure this will quell all their doubts whatever they have in their minds," he added. Protests have broken out in various parts of the country against the new recruitment scheme in the Armed Forces. In some places, the protests turned violent as trains were set ablaze.

Further highlighting the importance of the Agnipath Scheme, he said, "The domains of warfare are changing, we need younger, more tech-savvy people in the services. For the IAF in particular, we will benefit from having to select the more technically qualified people for the particular job that they are going to do in future in the Air Force." Air Chief Marshal, speaking about the benefits the Agnipath Scheme will bring for the Agniveers, said, "Agniveers can compete and re-enrol in IAF for a service that'll grant them a pension. In case they leave and decide to pursue higher education or set up entrepreneurship, they can set up on their own or can be assured of jobs in the public, government or private sector." (ANI)

