Indian Hume Pipe Co gets Rs 110-crore work order in Rajasthan

Indian Hume Pipe Co Ltd on Saturday said it has bagged a Rs 110-crore pipe order in Rajasthan.

In a statement, the company said it has secured the work order from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Ajmer.

''It is for Cluster Water Supply Project Package-VII of Chambal Bhilwara Water Supply Project Phase II of Jahajpur-Kotri Tehsils of District Bhilwara under Jal Jeevan Mission with operation and maintenance for 10 years,'' the company said.

The project is to be completed within 15 months from the signing of the agreement, it said.

