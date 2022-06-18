Left Menu

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over attempt to murder case of woman by in laws

He stated that his daughters in laws have been harassing her since she was married three years ago, said the statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 18:13 IST
DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over attempt to murder case of woman by in laws
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police in connection with an alleged attempt to murder case of a 30-year-old woman by her in-laws.

The Commission has asked the Delhi Police to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the matter till Monday evening.

The DCW, in a statement, received a complaint from the family of the woman.

The woman's father informed DCW that on Friday he received a call wherein he was told that his daughter is admitted in a hospital after falling from stairs.

He alleged that when he went to his daughter's house, neighbours told him that his daughter was pushed off the roof. He stated that his daughter's in laws have been harassing her since she was married three years ago, said the statement. The DCW said that she is presently admitted in a hospital in a very serious condition.

The DCW in its notice to Delhi Police has sought to register an FIR and arrest the accused immediately.

It also asked the police to record the statement of the woman before the magistrate in the hospital itself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022