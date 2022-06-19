Left Menu

US Coast Guard: Boats collide in Florida, 2 dead, 10 rescued

Two people were killed and 10 others had to be rescued when their boats collided at night near Key Biscayne in South Florida, the US Coast Guard and local authorities say.The Coast Guard said a person involved in the collision notified the agency of the crash around 1030 pm local time Friday night.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 19-06-2022 04:32 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 04:32 IST
US Coast Guard: Boats collide in Florida, 2 dead, 10 rescued
  • Country:
  • United States

Two people were killed and 10 others had to be rescued when their boats collided at night near Key Biscayne in South Florida, the US Coast Guard and local authorities say.

The Coast Guard said a person involved in the collision notified the agency of the crash around 10:30 pm (local time) Friday night. Two bodies were recovered in the ensuing rescue operation, one by the Coast Guard Station Miami Beach and another by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, officials said. The Coast Guard said in a statement that one of its air crews in an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter played a key role in the emergency response. A rescue swimmer also was sent to assist two critically injured people, one of whom was transferred to Jackson Memorial Medical Center for care. Nine other survivors were sent to another hospital for treatment, authorities said. Their names were not released.

“On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we'd like to offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones,” said Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Tuxhorn, Coast Guard Sector Miami search-and-rescue mission coordinator. He said the Coast Guard and local first responders worked exhaustively on the search and rescue.

The collision is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms'

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022